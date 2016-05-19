Lady Gaga Is All of Us When She Compares Dr. Luke to Voice-Stealing Disney Villain Ursula

Lady Gaga is pretty much all of us when she tweeted her disgust at the fact that Kesha—who alleges music producer Dr. Luke sexually abused her for years—has been banned from performing at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards after his label Kemosabe records “rescinded its approval.”

In a spot-on tweet, Gaga compared the producer to “The Little Mermaid” villain Ursula who steals Ariel’s voice.

Isn’t it strange that it’s legal to own a woman this way? Listen Ursula, we want her voice back. #freeKesha https://t.co/rifG9nWRWw — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 19, 2016

Gaga’s been one of Kesha’s most outspoken supporters in her battle to be released from her contract by Luke’s label, which was denied earlier this year.

Kesha’s mom, Pebe Serbert, has also been vocal on Twitter, posting a series of tweets yesterday about her daughter’s situation.

Do you think that there is one male singer who could ever be “not allowed to sing ” on the Billboard Awards by another man??? — keshas mom (@grannywrapper) May 18, 2016

So are Keshas constitutional rights being violated now, judge Lady?Does every adult woman need a mans permission to do what she loves?

— keshas mom (@grannywrapper) May 18, 2016

How much more public abuse does my daughter have to take before someone says ” Enough is enough”!

— keshas mom (@grannywrapper) May 18, 2016

Just goes to show you that money can buy anything including legal rulings

— keshas mom (@grannywrapper) May 18, 2016

My daughters record company wants her to fail and be broke from them dragging her through court for as long as they can

— keshas mom (@grannywrapper) May 18, 2016

Apparently, Kesha accepted an invitation to perform on the BBMAs and she received written approval from Dr. Luke’s label, said Dick Clark Productions in a statement to Billboard.

“Kemosabe subsequently rescinded its approval following a media report on Wednesday May 11 regarding Kesha’s appearance on the BBMAs. Unfortunately, Kesha and Kemosabe have since been unable to come to an agreement for Kesha to perform on the show.”