Links to Click: Lady Gaga Mourns Her Dog, Pamela Anderson Got a Pixie Cut, More

The news of the Internet today ranged from the sad to the surprising to the profoundly impressive. Read on!

1. Lady Gaga’s dog of 17 years, Alice, passed away last night. The singer stepped out in London in an all-black ensemble to mourn the loss of her beloved pet. [E! Online]

2. Pamela Anderson just got a whole lot more stylish! The buxom babe chopped off her infamous blonde locks in favor of a chic pixie. [Us Weekly]

3. The vino gods must have listening, guys: you can now get wine in a can. And it’s actually delicious. [The Vivant]

4. Uniqlo is collaborating with French former model and all-around beacon of style Inés de la Fressange. [The Cut]

5. Woo! Italian fashion house Miu Miu is finally launching their own fragrance! [Beauty High]

6. Apparently Solange is on the Miley Cyrus train: she wrote a whole blog post about one of the star’s new tracks that she loves. [Saint Heron]

7. Something Pam Anderson will find helpful in a year or less: how to grow out a pixie in a non-tragic way. [Daily Makeover]

8. This is without a doubt the most impressive display of Jack-O-Lanterns we have ever seen. [The Colossal]