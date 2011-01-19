Lady Gaga To Design For Thierry Mugler Women

By now everyone’s aware that Lady Gaga was going to be providing the sick beats for Nicola Formichetti’s first runway show for Thierry Mugler Men’s in Paris today. We’re sure it’s going to be way entertaining, but it’s hardly news that a musician is going to be in charge of music. Formichetti, being the creative man that he is (have you seen Gaga?) will debut an exclusive web-only film following the runway presentation.

The star of the film, model Rick Genest, also known as Rico, was discovered where else? Facebook. And you thought that finding talent was the only market My Space still had cornered. A still from the film featuring the somewhat creepy model is above – it’s the 4th released to date.

This is all very cool and I love when brands step out of the box. The real news though? Gaga may be helping her stylist/designer friend Nicola with the women’s line. It’s actually quite a perfect fit. Thierry Mugler might be most identified with some well selling fragrances now, but back in the day (like, the 80s) his collections were comprised of super avant garde, almost super hero in nature, form fitting badass ensembles. Gaga may have been a mere bebe then, but they are still so her. WWD reports, “Gaga will likely be more involved in the womens ready-to-wear line, making its debut on the runway March 1 during Paris Fashion Week.” Say it with me, O.M.G.

