Lady Gaga to Design Sunglasses for Linda Farrow? Plus More Summer Shades We Need Now!

It was only a matter of time before the eccentric pop star tried her hand at fashion design, and what better way to start than with a new line of sunglasses? More than anything else, Lady Gaga is known for her daring and unconventional sense of style, so we cant wait to see what kind of outrageous designs she has up her sleeves.

Rumor has it that the singer is in talks to collaborate with London-based label, Linda Farrow— a brand that is no stranger to high profile collaborations. Most recently, they teamed up with singer Risn Murphy, but Linda Farrow has also created sunglasses for The Row, Alexander Wang, and Dries Van Noten. If Lady Gagas new creations are anything like the wild cigarette sunglasses she wears in her recent “Telephone” video, then were definitely in for an unconventional treat!

While we wait to see what Lady Gaga has in store for us, here are some other fun sunglass options you can sport for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

1. Ray-Ban Clubmaster, $139, at Ray-ban.com



No sunglasses roundup would be complete without including a pair of iconic Ray-Bans. These timeless Clubmasters get an updated twist for Spring/Summer 2010. The new Rare Prints collection features colorful designs in a wide variety of colors for the summer months. We especially love this candy striped version of the shades.

2. Alexander Wang/Linda Farrow Sunglasses, $315, at Colette



We love the vintage feel of these acetate shades. The wing-tipped glasses are part of the Linda Farrow Gallery Project, which also includes collaborations with designers like, Matthew Williamson and Luella Bartley. No matter how simple of an outfit you decide to wear, these sunglasses will definitely make you stand out in a crowd.

3. Erdem by Cutler and Gross, 290 Euros, at Cutler and Gross Stores



These round-framed sunglasses are part of Erdem‘s debut sunglass collection for Spring/Summer ’10. The designer collaborated with Cutler and Gross for the new Japanese-inspired sunnies. We think the fun Kyoto print is the perfect match for these 60s style glasses.

4. Jeremy Scott/Linda Farrow TV Sunglasses, 180 Euros, at Colette



There is nothing boring about these TV-shaped sunglasses from the Linda Farrow Gallery Project. These fun shades are a great conversation piece and even come complete with antennas and knobs!

5. Benjamin Eyewear Kayne Clip-On Acetate Sunglasses, $500, at Net-a-porter.com



These clip-on sunglasses are a definite throwback to the 80s and 90s– A Different World‘s Dwayne Wayne anyone? We love the versatility of these retro glasses. The light gray shades are complete with detachable lenses to take the look easily from day to night.

6. Emanuelle Khanh Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $510, at Net-a porter.com



What’s not to love about these oversized shades? It’s our personal belief that no good sunglass collection would be complete without a good pair of tortoiseshells. For a modern take on a 60s look, add this Emanuelle Khanh pair to your wardrobe now.



