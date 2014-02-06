Links to Click: Lady Gaga’s Depression Confession, The ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion, More

The Web today revealed to us all sorts of hilarious and entertaining stories. Read on.

1. Lady Gaga discusses her emotional battle with depression and eating disorders in the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar. [Us Magazine]

2. So fetch! Exclusive details on the ‘Mean Girls’ reunion that took place in New York City last night. [Us Weekly]

3. What Matthew McConaughey had for breakfast and other important things you absolutely must know! [Interview]

4. Nailed it! You’ll never believe how long it actually takes to create fashion week-worthy nails. [Beauty High]

5. Phew! Manolo Blahnik approves of your snow boots for Fashion Week and surprisingly enough the shoe maven can’t wait to get his feet in a pair of L.L. Bean boots. [Fashionista]

6. Celebrity favorite cocktails: what stars like Madonna and Charlize Theron like to sip on. [The Vivant]

7. Meet the ‘Toe Whisperer,’ the man who fixes models’ New York Fashion Week feet! [Racked]

8. So THIS is how model, Karlie Kloss always appears so perfect! [Daily Makeover]