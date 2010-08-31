Lady Gaga Debuts New Ballad; Christina Hendrick’s Boobs Are Too Big For Red Carpet Dresses

Lady Gaga. Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Lady Gaga debuted a soulful ballad, “Living On The Radio” at a recent concert begging the question is she biting off of Christina Aguilera now? Watch the video below. (You Tube)

Was Christina Hendrick’s Zac Posen her only option for the Emmys? The curvy gal gripes, “They (designers) only lend out a size 0 or 2. So I’m still struggling for someone to give me a darn dress.” Seems curvy is only in when it’s convenient. (NY Daily News)



Photo: Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage

Kim Catrall recalls her Sex and The City wardrobe fittings as “Eight hours long and your whole body would ache from having clothes pulled on and off.” Still sounds kinda fun though, no? (Vogue UK)

Isn’t Europe supposed to be like the opposite of prudish? Bulgari ads featuring a nude but covered in tiger cubs Julianne Moore have been banned in Venice’s St. Mark’s Square. (Racked)



Bulgari F/W 2010 Ad

In exciting shoe news, Brian Atwood is going to do a diffusion line! The ace mile high heel man has signed a deal with Jones Apparel Group to help bring awesome shoes to not rich people. (WWD)

