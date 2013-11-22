Steal Her Style: Lady Gaga Rocked a Sparkly Dannijo Bracelet, and We Found It

It’s not every day that Lady Gaga wears something you can find in a store, but today, we found one! The pop star, who is largely known for wearing custom avant-garde pieces that you can’t really buy off the rack, left her New York apartment this week wearing Atelier Versace Fall 2013—logical, since she’s the new face of the Italian fashion house—accessorized with a sparkly Dannijo bangle.

Ever one to add a unique, vampy touch to any outfit she wears, she wore Dannijo’s Stanton bracelet over an elbow-length black velvet glove. The double-wrap bangle is adorned with Swarovski crystals, and was handmade in Gaga’s hometown of NYC by the Swarovski team, working with Dannijo founders Danielle and Jodie Snyder.

The bracelet retails for a relatively affordable $270, and you can shop it on Dannijo.com now! We think it would make a perfect accessory for a holiday party look—or, really, anytime you want to instantly dress up an outfit.