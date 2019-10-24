Lady Gaga Is A Single Lady Again & The Reason For Her Breakup Is Honestly Iconic

Lady Gaga is a single lady following her split from audio engineer Dan Horton — and she’s ready to date again. Lady Gaga and Dan Horton’s breakup reason is actually giving us so much life.

The singer was spotted with Horton about three months ago, and while the two seemed adorably happy together, she declared herself a “single lady” in an October 18 Instagram story. We’ve since learned a bit more about the reason behind her most recent split — and how she’s feeling in the aftermath of it.

“Gaga does want to date again,” a source told Us Weekly. “Dan was not mature enough for her.”

Though the relationship only lasted a few months, Gaga and Horton reportedly began working together in November of 2018. Gaga began seeing Horton shortly after she ended her engagement to Christian Carino — despite the fact that many little monsters were rooting for Gaga to find love IRL with her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, she and the sound engineer were spotted getting affectionate towards one another on multiple occasions.

Sadly, a breakup isn’t the only tough thing Gaga is working through at the moment. The performer recently took a nasty fall off the stage during a performance — and while she was certainly feeling some serious pain, the singer rebounded quickly to celebrate a friend’s bachelorette party. The popstar-turned-movie-star-turned-beauty-mogul said it best in a recent Instagram caption. “When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body,” she wrote. “Just Dance. Gonna be ok.”

This is the Lady Gaga we know and love, neither a breakup nor a fall will hold her down.

Originally posted on SheKnows.