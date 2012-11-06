Lady Gaga Costumes To Be Auctioned Off Alongside Madonna, Michael Jackson Pieces

For all the little monsters out there, getting your hands on some Gaga paraphernalia just got a lot easier, courtesy of an upcoming auction in California.

The event, called Icons and Idols 2012: Rock ‘n’ Roll, is set to auction off an assortment of Lady Gaga’s stage costumes, reports Vogue UK. Pieces that are up for sale include a gold python gown, a rubber facemask and headpiece (made by the same designer who dreamt up Gaga’s meat dress), and the metal facemask featured in the Bad Romance video.

Julien’s Auctions will host the event on November 8th, with a wide array for items on the auction block—all from A-list music stars like Madonna, Michael Jackson, and the Beatles. The auctioned items price tags are expected to fall between $2000 and $12,000, which—if trends around auctions like Liz Taylor’s jewels are an indication—means these pieces may go for a whole lot more. Bottom line, don’t expect to be able to snap up any of these costumes for cheap.

It’s a real shame that the auction didn’t take place before Halloween, because having a Lady Gaga original piece would have outdone any of your friend’s costumes, hands down, even if the price tag is a little high.