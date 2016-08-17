Lady Gaga To Write Foreword for Father’s Italian Cookbook

Did you ever want to eat like Lady Gaga? Not as in I want Lady Gaga’s body. How does she do it? What does she eat? But, like, I want to have what Lady Gaga had for dinner growing up. Until now, if your fandom led you to such personalization, you had to go to her family’s restaurant Joanne Trattoria on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, but come November, you can buy the trattoria’s eponymous cookbook. It’s written by Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, and has a foreword by Mother Monster herself.

On Amazon, the book is described as a “collection of recipes and anecdotes” inspired by the family’s food and its restaurant.

Family, food, and love are the foundation upon which Joe Germanotta and his wife, Cynthia, raised their daughters, Natali and Stefani (aka Lady Gaga). Named for his sister who died of Lupas three months shy of her 20th birthday, their family-run restaurant is built on those same fundamental principals. In the pages of this cookbook, Joe has collected recipes and entertaining anecdotes inspired by his world-famous restaurant.

We have to hand it to Gaga. Few celebrities can resist the siren song that is their own cookbook, so we have to admire her restraint. Here, it seems like she’s helping her father more than herself. But who knows? This could be the first of many cookbooks (dare we hope for a lifestyle site?). Whatever brings us more pasta recipes like the one below — a Germanotta family favorite that Gaga shared with ABC News — is fine with us.

Lady Gaga’s Sweet Fennel Pasta With Whole Wheat Spaghetti

Ingredients

15 fresh pomodoro tomatoes, cut in half

sea salt to taste

fresh ground pepper to taste

1 bunch of fresh baby fennel, torn by hand

1 star anice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 bunch of fresh basil

1 branch of fresh thyme

2 cloves of peeled fresh garlic