Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Broke Up for This Reason & It’s So Relatable

The world was shocked when Gaga performed “Shallow” at the 2019 Grammys. But more noticeable than her classically edgy performance and insane vocals? Her lack of an engagement ring. It was later announced that she and and her fiancé were done. So why did Lady Gaga and Christian Carino break up? The reasons aren’t totally confirmed but there are some theories swirling. Let’s discuss.

A source recently told Us Weekly that the reason behind the split was, in part, because of Carino’s behavior. “Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship,” the source divulged. The source also noted that the 33-year-old pop star “really leaned on” friend Jeremy Renner “in the weeks after it ended.” (So that’s what those romance rumors were about).

Another possible reason for the breakup? Over-texting. How many of us have been there? Either ended a relationship because the other person was overbearing or lost a relationship because you were perhaps a bit controlling? Regardless, it’s understandable why Carino might have felt like he was losing his fiancé. Gaga, already a superstar, skyrocketed even higher than we thought possible with the release of A Star Is Born. February was a whirlwind for the singer who swept during awards season for both her performance in the movie-musical and her Grammy and Oscar award-winning original song, “Shallow.”

A second source explained that “Gaga was the one who broke things off” with the 49-year-old talent agent. “He was jealous,” the insider says. “He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.” Hmm. Definitely not good. It’s always sad to see a relationship end. But if it’s for the right reasons then it’s definitely worth it. Can’t wait to see who makes Gaga want to “catch on fire” next with just one look.