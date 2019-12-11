Lady Gaga & Ex Christian Carino Are ‘Talking’ Again After Those Bradley Cooper Rumors

A reunion is born. Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are back together after their breakup and those Bradley Cooper rumors. The twist is they’re only talking “as friends.” A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, Dec. 10, that the Haus Laboratories founder, 33, and her ex-fiancé, 50, have reconnected on a non-romantic basis months after their split.

“Lady Gaga is talking to Christian again, but as friends,” the insider said. “There is nothing going on there.” The source maintains that Gaga is single. “She is not seriously dating anyone right now,” the insider continued.

Gaga and Carino split in February weeks after she won an Oscar an a Grammy for her song “Shallow” in A Star is Born. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the couple called off their engagement because of how Carino treated his then-fiancé toward the end of their two-year relationship. “She told him not to contact her,” an insider told Us Weekly in April, calling the relationship “a bit toxic.”

Amid her split, Gaga was also dealing with rumors that she was dating her A Star is Born costar Bradley Cooper, who announced his divorce from Irina Shayk in June. Gaga shut down the rumors in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year after the host asked her about her and Cooper’s steamy performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars. “Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she said, explaining that the two were faking their chemistry.

She continued, “[“Shallow”] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story,. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time…When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

It’s pretty clear that the two are not together. They still seem to be great friends though, as do Carino and Gaga. Right now, Gaga is single, and that’s totally fine by us considering how busy she is with Haus Laboratories and her rumored sixth album.