Lady Gaga Had a Secret Coachella Set Planned Before Coronavirus

Little Monsters will have to wait until after the COVID-19 outbreak to hear Chromatica. Lady Gaga cancelled her Chromatica release amid the coronavirus crisis, and TBH, it’s for the best. Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica, was set to be released on April 10, but as the “Stupid Love” singer announced on her Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, that release date has been pushed back because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“First of all, I want to make sure everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing. Please know that I’m thinking of you all,” she wrote on her Instagram. “I want to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.”

She continued, “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

Gaga went on to explain that her decision to postpone Chromatica was so that her fans could focus on the issues that matter the most during this pandemic. “Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions,” she wrote. “It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

Though Chromatica is delayed, Gaga revealed that she still plans to tour the album on her Chromatica Ball Tour this summer. She also expressed her hope that she will be able to return to her Lady Gaga Enigma Las Vegas residency show (which was cancelled after the coronavirus crisis started) in late May.

“As you may have also heard, MGM sadly has to postpone my Vegas shows from April 30-May 11 due to guidelines about public gatherings from the CDC. I’m hopeful that my other Vegas shows in May will continue, and we’ll update you as soon as we have any new information,” she wrote. “I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my CHROMATICA BALL tour this summer!”

At the end of her post, Gaga revealed that she planned a secret Coachella 2020 set for April before the music festival was postponed until October because of the coronavirus. “I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together,” she wrote. “I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon! Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can’t wait.”

Gaga ended her statement by thanking her fans for their patience and reminding them that her new album is worth the wait. What’s another month or two? “To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base… as a family… we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times,” she wrote.

She continued, “I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, dream together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I’m going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”

Hear! Hear! Gaga.