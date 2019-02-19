Here’s Why Fans Think Lady Gaga’s Newest Tattoo Is for Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga has had a whirlwind couple of months in 2019 so far. She has taken home numerous awards for her performance in A Star is Born, including a Grammy for her hit song “Shallow.” Now, the singer is creating quite a buzz with her new tattoo: fans think Lady Gaga’s tattoo is for Bradley Cooper. Are you dying? Could this be the start of something new between the on-screen couple? Or are they just ultimate BFF goals? Or perhaps the tattoo is simply for her and no one else…let’s discuss.

Bradley Cooper has said repeatedly that he would not have done A Star Is Born with anyone else but Lady Gaga. The actor even admitted that he was afraid to direct, but that finding Lady Gaga set his mind at ease. We can understand why. The on-screen power couple has stolen and broken the hearts of those around the world who have watched the film. Even just that absolutely adorable moment seen in the trailer when Jackson rolls down his car window, leans out, and tells Ally (with Cooper’s blue piercing eyes and a slight smirk), “I just wanted to take another look at you.” The crinkle in his eyes makes us SWOON. Suffice to say, Gaga and Cooper were the perfectly cast musical couple in the film. And many parts were actually inspired by their own lives.

In an attempt to make the film more authentic and grounded in reality, Cooper used some of his history as well as Gaga’s. Her character wasn’t autobiographical per say, but she connected to it on a deep level because of certain added elements. “When I wanted to be a musician, I hit the ground running,” Gaga told Vanity Fair. “I was banging down every door I could, dragging my piano around New York trying to get people to listen to what I had to say.” Her character has been beaten down by the music industry for her appearance.“I had to go back even further, to my teenage years, where I was bullied in high school and felt not pretty enough,” she told Vanity Fair.

The “Born This Way” singer actually started the same way her character Ally does in the film: singing at drag shows. And Gaga made waves last week when she debuted a new rose tattoo honoring her role in the movie. Her first song is at the drag bar where she sings, “La Vie En Rose.”

And her tattoo spans the entirety of her spinal cord. Wowza. “Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to “la vie en rose” by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose,” Gaga wrote.

But the tattoo that has everyone buzzing is the musical chord she has tattooed on her forearm. Four days ago, Gaga shared this photo on Instagram writing, “Musical crisis averted. Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing. Here’s the real deal 😎.”

And fans were quick to point out that the notes read “G-A-G-A.” Well, duh! That makes sense considering her name is GAGA. BUT! One fan floated a new theory, and it has the Twitter-verse freaking out.

“The notes spelling GAGA in the treble clef, spell BCBC in the bass clef… they really complete each other…” the fan wrote, pointing out that Cooper’s initials are BC.

Oh boy! Is that just a happy accident? Or were the musical notes intentionally meant to spell her and her co-stars initials?

A fan made sure to make it clear that the notes, did in fact, spell both names:

Perhaps this speaks to the pair’s deep friendship and shared bond over creating such a magical piece of art. There’s definitely a real love and admiration for another present. When asked about Cooper, Gaga gushed to Time magazine, “From the moment we met, I felt a kindred spirit in him. And as soon as I heard him sing, I stopped dead in my tracks. I knew he could play a rock star. Actually, he’s the only actor on the planet who could play this one.”

The project was a “mutual leap of faith,” for the pair. “She entrusted me with giving herself so she could reveal herself to be the actress that she is,” Cooper said. “And I entrusted her that I would be able to become the musician that I was terrified to be.”

That kind of trust, support, and vulnerability is beyond moving. Fans said the pair really does complete each other. And according to the notes on Gaga’s arm, they’re not wrong.

But this doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a romantic possibility between the two A Star is Born actors. Though Gaga’s relationship is a bit up in the air (she may have ended things with fiancé Christian Carino), Cooper is happily married to Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

It seems fans of the duo will have to live out their fantasy by re-watching the pairs film. Or tuning into the Oscars on Sunday February 24, 2019 to catch the live performance of “Shallow” performed by both Gaga and Cooper. We can’t wait!

