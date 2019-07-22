Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper May Have Just Had A Secret Meet Up & We Have All The Tea

These romance rumors aren’t about to die down anytime soon! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s secret meet up is the latest rumor circling Beyoncé’s internet–but is it true? As you know by now–since the debut of A Star Is Born in 2018–fans have been mega obsessed with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s relationship –or lack thereof. However, when the film premiered–they were both in respective relationships. Bradley was in a long-term relationship with the mother of his daughter, model Irina Shayk–and Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino.

Now, both the actor and the songstress are single. As a result, the wheels of the rumor mill are moving full speed ahead. After all of the drama surrounding their mega-steamy Oscars performance–the former co-stars seemed to distance themselves from each other. Though they’ve both denied anything romantic–sources are claiming that they’ve made time to see each other since the Oscars –in secret.

Back in June, Gaga was in the crowd when Bradley performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Cooper was also spotted in NYC the same day Gaga performed at the Apollo theater –which could be a coincidence.

Now a source has told the Latin Times that the pair catch up when they can find time in their busy schedules. “Gaga and Bradley have been catching up when they can, with him visiting her Malibu compound, which isn’t far from the home he owns in Pacific Palisades,” the source explained. “They want to stay in one another’s lives no matter what.” Considering the public’s obsession surrounding them, we can see why they want to keep their friendship on the down-low as much as possible.

It’s clear that they both bonded with one another while filming A Star is Born–but there really didn’t seem to be much there besides friendship. We suppose we just have to wait and see how this all pans out.