Guys—Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Aren’t Getting Together After Their Breakups

Look, we all watched A Star Is Born. We saw the chemistry between Ally and Jackson. We’d be lying if we said it didn’t cross our minds that the actors should be together, too. But according to a source at Us Weekly, after his split with Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga won’t be getting together. Despite their steamy performance at the Oscars, which sparked major romance rumors, both actors said it was exactly what they are paid to do—act! And at the time, Cooper and Shayk were seemingly very happy together. That said, multiple sources have alluded to the fact that the romance rumors between Gaga and Cooper were very hard on Shayk. “Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with,” a source explained. We believe it—Twitter truly had a frenzy with memes of Gaga and Cooper caressing one another, while Shayk looked on with what was probably her best poker face. It couldn’t have been easy,

However, despite their on-screen chemistry, Gaga has no plans to “get together” with Cooper right now. The source at Us Weekly has explicitly said Gaga “felt bad” after hearing the news that her co-star and Shayk were breaking up.

People Magazine pointed out that their source didn’t entirely rule out the possibility of Gaga and Cooper dating in the future. Of course, how can anyone know what the future brings? “[Cooper] has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga, but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time,” that source said.

They definitely have a close connection, a bond. But that may just come from working so closely together on a project that was so near to each of their hearts. Both actors put their heart and soul into A Star Is Born. That’s an intimate thing to share with someone. An affair didn’t develop, but a deep friendship and respect seemed to blossom. And with respect, comes boundaries. A source at The Sun weighed in with thoughts on romantic prospects between Gaga and Cooper, saying the dad-of-one wouldn’t date her right now. “There’s no way Gaga and Bradley will get together,” that insider stated. “Not now—they’re really good friends and still speak all the time, but it’s not his style to jump into another relationship straight away. Especially after all the rumors about them during A Star Is Born. He wouldn’t do that.”

We’re really happy to hear that Cooper is a stand-up guy. It’s devastating—what’s happening with him and Shayk—so it’s very important to keep our focus on them and not this whirlwind Gaga/Cooper love-theory. Also, just throwing this out there…who remembers Joey’s advice to Chandler in Friends? Chandler is worried his actress girlfriend is having an affair with her co-star. But Joey tells Chandler not to worry—as long as there’s chemistry on-stage, there isn’t anything happening off-stage!

It’s not science but it may mean something.