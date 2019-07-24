Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Reunion Could Happen Much Sooner Than You Think

Just when you thought we wouldn’t be seeing these former co-stars together anytime soon–the universe has other plans. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s reunion could happen at the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. If you don’t recall, when the Oscar-winning, A Star Is Born dropped last year, everyone raved about Bradley’s directorial debut. Gaga was sensational, and the music was outstanding. However, the most incredible thing about the film was the chemistry between Bradley and Gaga’s characters–Jackson and Ally.
At the time, both the actor and the songstress were in relationships. However, when the “Born This Way” singer broke things off with her fiancé, Christian Carino, and she and Bradley had a super intense performance at the Oscars, the rumor mill began churning. People were convinced that she and The Hangover alum were in secret relationship of some kind. Though they do have an intense bond–Gaga and Cooper are just friends.
Unfortunately, in early summer, Bradley’s relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk ended, which led to more rumors about him and Gaga. There are even reports that they’ve been keeping their friendship alive (but out of the public eye) by having secret meet-ups whenever they can.
Now, it looks like they may be reuniting in public for the first time since the Academy Awards. A Star Is Born has been nominated for two MTV VMAs including “Shallow”: Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. Since the VMAs are set to air Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT–we could very well see these two together again.
However, that could be wishful thinking. With, all of the buzz, surrounding the pair, it’s also possible that only one of them will show up to the awards ceremony. Or they could both decide to skip it altogether.
Still, if you’re still shipping Gaga and Bradley (or rather Jackson and Ally) they may appear together again as love interests in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
We are crossing our fingers for that one.
2010 MTV Video Music Awards
If there's one look to remember Lady Gaga for, it's her meat dress from the 2010 MTV VMAs. The singer walked the red carpet in a red-and-gold dress that resembled meat, but it wasn't until she was at the show that she slipped into her meat dress, which was designed by Franc Fernandez and made of raw beef. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gaga explained that the look, consisting of a meat dress, hat, boots and bag, was a statement against the US military's Don't Ask Don't Tell Policy and a message to fans to stand up for what they believe in. "If we don’t stand up for what we believe in, and if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones," Gaga said.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
2016 American Music Awards
Gaga's fifth album, Joanne, was met with mixed reviews. But what it did bring fans was her iconic cowboy hat and suits. One of the singer's most beloved Joanne outfits was at the 2016 AMAs where she wore a white wide-brimmed hat and a matching pantsuit that even Hillary Clinton would envy.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp.
2016 Golden Globe Awards
Gaga might be known for her over-the-top fashion, but she can do understated too. For the 2016 Golden Globes, where she won an award for her work on American Horror Story: Hotel, Gaga wore a black velvet Atelier Versace dress that made her look like Hollywood royalty.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
2009 MuchMusic Video Awards
In true Gaga fashion, the singer walked the red carpet at the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in a dress made of blonde hair. The bodice was braided into a sweetheart neckline, while the skirt featured a mane of loose blonde hair. Sporting a blonde wig, Gaga accessorized the look with a dog-shaped handbag also made of hair.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
2015 Met Gala
The Met Gala was made for Gaga, so when she attended the event for the first time in 2015, she knew exactly how to do it. In collaboration with that year's theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass," Gaga wore a huge black-and-white checkered robe with a black crown and thick, drawn-on eyebrows.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic.
2010 Grammy Awards
For the 2010 Grammys, Gaga wore a future-esque Armani Privé dress consisting of a spherical skirt wrapped in ribbon with a sharp, star-like object as an accessory. Gaga accented the dress with a pink lip and a yellow wig, adding to the space-like theme.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
2016 Met Gala
Gaga is no stranger to mixing technology and fashion, so when the Met Gala hosted its "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" ball in 2016, she didn't disappoint. The singer wore a rock-'n'-roll look with sky-high boots, a metallic blazer and a leotard made completely out of computer circuit boards.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
2008 American Music Awards After-Party
Gaga's origami dresses and straight blonde hair were her signature in her early career. One of her most beloved looks was at an after-party following the 2008 American Music Awards. For the event, Gaga wore an origami-like dress with white latex sleeves, choppy bangs and crystal-like shapes on her dress inspired by '80s design legend Thierry Mugler.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage.
2017 Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Gaga had a bucket-list moment when she performed at the 2017 halftime show for the Super Bowl LI. The singer wore a sparkling Atelier Versace bodysuit and matching knee-high boots embellished with Swarovski crystals. She also sported matching mask-like eye makeup.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
2016 Oscars
Gaga had a full-on Marilyn Monroe moment when she attended the 2016 Oscars in a white Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit with a full skirt that trailed behind her. Gaga paired the dress, which also boasted a sweetheart neckline, with natural-looking makeup and voluminous Hollywood waves.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
2017 Grammy Awards
Gaga went full-on rock 'n' roll at the 2017 Grammy Awards where she wore an all-leather ensemble consisting of thigh-high boots, sunglasses and an Alex Ulichny top with a spiked choker and sleeves. Oh, and did we mention that it showed off major underboob? Gaga was performing with Metallica that year, which might make sense of her edgy ensemble.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
"A Star Is Born" Premiere at 2018 TIFF
After taking the world's breath away at Cannes, Gaga did it again at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival where she walked the red carpet in a black velvet dress with a matching veil and sequined fascinator. In true Gaga fashion, the singer took her veil off dramatically mid-carpet.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.
2009 'V' Magazine Cover Party
To celebrate her V magazine cover in 2009, Gaga wore a red lace dress that resembled blood, matching neck and face accessories, and a blonde headpiece that looked like the sun.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images.
2009 "The Dome 49" Red Carpet
In terms of hair, Gaga was first known for popularizing the now-iconic bow hairdo. One of her fan-favorite looks was when she walked the red carpet for Germany's The Dome 49 TV show in a black geometrical dress with a bow of hair on her head.
Photo:
Jakubaszek/Getty Images.
2012 London Fashion Week
Gaga's black cocktail dress at 2012 London Fashion Week might pale in comparison to her other looks, but her headpiece is what made this outfit. The singer wore a circular hat consisting of flowers to haute couture milliner Philip Treacy's LFW show in 2012 and turned some heads while she was at it.
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.
2013 MTV Video Music Awards
Gaga wore a cool Prabal Gurung black dress (and matching wig) at the 2013 MTV VMAs, but it's what she wore during her performance of "Applause" that really stole our hearts. The singer wore a shell bikini with bottoms decorated with smaller shells and flowers. It was a sea-themed look that could even make the Little Mermaid jealous.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV.
2013 'Glamour' Women of the Year Awards
Gaga made ghost fashion at the 2012 Glamour Women of the Year Awards when she walked the red caret in a white pearl-studded suit with matching shoes and frizzed blonde hair with white, frosted lashes.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour.
2010 Brit Awards
For the 2010 Brit Awards, Gaga made a statement with a dramatic white ruffled gown with huge sleeves, which looked like a cape when she spread her arms. The singer accessorized the look with a white lace mask over her eyes and a giant lace-covered updo.
Photo:
Brian Rasic/Getty Images.