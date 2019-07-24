Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Reunion Could Happen Much Sooner Than You Think

Just when you thought we wouldn’t be seeing these former co-stars together anytime soon–the universe has other plans. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s reunion could happen at the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. If you don’t recall, when the Oscar-winning, A Star Is Born dropped last year, everyone raved about Bradley’s directorial debut. Gaga was sensational, and the music was outstanding. However, the most incredible thing about the film was the chemistry between Bradley and Gaga’s characters–Jackson and Ally.

At the time, both the actor and the songstress were in relationships. However, when the “Born This Way” singer broke things off with her fiancé, Christian Carino, and she and Bradley had a super intense performance at the Oscars, the rumor mill began churning. People were convinced that she and The Hangover alum were in secret relationship of some kind. Though they do have an intense bond–Gaga and Cooper are just friends.

Unfortunately, in early summer, Bradley’s relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk ended, which led to more rumors about him and Gaga. There are even reports that they’ve been keeping their friendship alive (but out of the public eye) by having secret meet-ups whenever they can.

Now, it looks like they may be reuniting in public for the first time since the Academy Awards. A Star Is Born has been nominated for two MTV VMAs including “Shallow”: Song of the Year and Best Collaboration. Since the VMAs are set to air Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT–we could very well see these two together again.

However, that could be wishful thinking. With, all of the buzz, surrounding the pair, it’s also possible that only one of them will show up to the awards ceremony. Or they could both decide to skip it altogether.

Still, if you’re still shipping Gaga and Bradley (or rather Jackson and Ally) they may appear together again as love interests in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

We are crossing our fingers for that one.