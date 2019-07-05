There Are Rumors That Lady Gaga Is Pregnant With Bradley Cooper’s Baby & We’re Over It

Things are starting to get out of hand. These tabloid Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper pregnancy rumors have fans clapping back. The cover of the tabloid in question featured the headline “Gaga and Bradley’s Baby Shocker! But No Plans To Marry – Yet!” The cover also featured a smaller lead story on the cover, with the text, “Irina’s worst nightmare!”

Rumors have been swirling for months now that Bradley and Gaga are getting together. The pair swept audiences and critics off their feet when they played opposite each other in Bradley’s directorial debut A Star is Born. Adding to the rumors were reports that the pair had each ended their relationships with their respective significant others. Fans have been pining for the two to get together, but parties, particularly Gaga, have put the rumors to rest. Still, the duo could reunite on screen playing love interests once again in the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Devotees to Gaga – her “little monsters,” as she affectionately refers to her fans – were not ok with the tabloid cover in question. A Gaga fan account tweeted the cover of the tabloid with the caption, “This is getting out of hand.”

Gaga has squashed rumors of the pair being romantically linked in the past. On a post-Oscars Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Gaga discussed the intimate “Shallow” performance the pair gave during the live telecast. “It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” Gaga shared in the interview. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Honestly, it’s a greater testament to Cooper and Gaga’s talent that the pair conveyed their love so well on screen that everyone seems to think they are destined to be together. For now, the two stars share an incredible connection and a wonderful, trusting friendship.