Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Made the Internet Pregnant with Their Oscars Performance

It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscars 2019 performance is here. The singer, 32, and actor, 44, took the stage at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, for a performance of their smash song, “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born.

The performance began with Gaga and Cooper getting up from their seats in the front row and walking hand-in-hand to a Steinway & Sons piano on the stage, as the first acoustic notes of “Shallow” played. It continued with Cooper singing Jackson Maine’s part of “Shallow” as Gaga looked at him with love. As he finished, Gaga sat down at the piano and performed the rest of the song. At very the end of the performance, Cooper sat next to Gaga at the piano and wrapped her arm around her as she leaned into him and shared a microphone. Of course, there was a standing ovation.

If it sounds like the performance intimate, it’s because it was. Intimate isn’t even a strong enough word to describe the performance. After Gaga and Cooper walked off the stage, the internet went wild with how in love Cooper and Gaga looked. Tweets included jokes about how awkward Cooper’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, must have felt watching from the front row, as well as memes about how the on-screen couple pretty much impregnated the internet. Check out some of the best tweets below.

A Star Is Born, which premiered in October 2018, follows Jackson (Cooper), an alcoholic folk-rock star who falls in love with Ally (Gaga), an aspiring singer whom he meets at a drag bar. After Ally’s career explodes, launching her into pop stardom, her relationship with Jackson deteriorates. We won’t spoil the ending, but if fans have seen the previous versions of A Star Is Born, they will know that the movie doesn’t end on a happy note.

A Star Is Born—which is Cooper’s directorial debut, as well as Gaga’s first film—is nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Actor, among other awards. Gaga and Cooper’s song, “Shallow,” is also nominated for Best song. Despite their on and off-screen chemistry, Gaga and Cooper are not dating. The singer recently ended her engagement with agent Christian Carino, while Cooper is happily dating model Irina Shayk, whom he shares 1-year-old daughter, Lee De Seine, with.

Relive Gaga and Cooper’s performance, as well as their standing ovation below.