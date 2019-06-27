Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper May Reunite In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’—WHOA

Just when we thought we’d never see these stars grace the big screen together again, the universe decided to give us a gift. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper may be love interests in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3, so go right ahead and collect your jaw from off the ground. It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has their eye on the A Star is Born actors for the third and final installment of the Chris Pratt-led Guardians of the Galaxy, and the news keeps getting sweeter from here.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Cooper and Gaga are being actively considered for the film, and they would be playing love interests in the movie if they are cast. (Shimmies with excitement.) “There is a very strong possibility that Lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” they said. “Only some cast names have been released but the word is Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest. Their characters are animated but still, it’s exciting. Audiences want them together and certainly everyone recognizes that appeal, they’re box office gold together, it’s very likely that this will happen.”

So to rewind, we won’t be getting the same level of chemistry that the pair had as Jackson and Ally–but we’ll absolutely accept animated characters if that’s what it’s going to take to get this pair together again. After all, another insider told Hollywood Life–that Gaga and Cooper’s A Star Is Born duets probably won’t ever happen on stage again.

Badley and Lady Gaga realize that A Star Is Born was a moment in time and very special and they will never forget their performances of the song especially during the Oscars but they don’t have a plan to perform it again because they don’t want to dilute the song and ruin the history they have made with it.

Since we got the news that Gaga and Cooper would not be performing together at the 2019 Glastonbury music festival, we’ve been playing the soundtrack for A Star is Born on repeat to soothe our souls, but this news may make up for it.

Are you hype for Guardians 3?