Lady Gaga Hopes Her New Relationship Will Crush Those Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors

Our favorite lady has a new love, and we’re obsessed. Those Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dating rumors are officially history because of Dan Horton–the new man in Gaga’s life. Since they starred together in Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born— the internet and stans have been desperate to see Gaga and Bradley together–even though they were both in relationships for the majority of the film’s press tour.

Though they’ve remained friendly, the actor/director and singer have had to keep their friendship under wraps because of the frenzy surrounding them. Now, it seems that the “Born This Way” songstress is ready to squash these rumors for good. Recently, People reported that Gaga was seen kissing Dan Horton “multiple times” while they were out and about in Los Angeles. “They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” a source explained. “Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen.”

Since Gaga and Horton had no issue with PDA, it’s clear that the singer is trying to send a message about her personal life. An insider close to Gaga told Entertainment Tonight–that no one who knows the Oscar winner well was shocked to see her with her new bae. “All the talk of Bradley was all in fun; she’s ready to dispel those rumors once and for all,” the source explained. “She likes to date men on her team…she is known as a workaholic, so it fits her lifestyle to meet someone while working.”

Though things look hot and steamy–Horton and Gaga’s relationship is in the early stages. The insider revealed,

Gaga has real chemistry with Dan. They have been seeing each other for weeks and have been working with each other for a while. They have been working on new music, have spent hours of work time together and became really close. They’re working very closely together at a home studio in Hollywood, and sparks just started flying. People noticed the chemistry early on, and now that she has taken some time to herself, she finally feels free to date. They seem like a pretty good match.

We’re just glad to see our girl happy.