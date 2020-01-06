Lady Gaga Says She Was ‘Fooling Everyone’ With Those Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors & We’re Hurt

Please excuse us as we take a moment to mourn the relationship that will never be. Lady Gaga’s response to those Bradley Cooper dating rumors (after debuting her new boyfriend on New Year’s Eve, no less) has crushed all of our A Star Is Born-themed hopes and dreams. On Saturday, Jan. 4, the 33-year-old star confirmed to none other than Oprah Winfrey that, no, there was never really anything going on between her and her former co-star, 45-year-old Bradley Cooper. I know. I’ll give you a moment, too.

In case you’re wondering what that means: Lady Gaga and Bradley starred in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born well over a year ago now, and their lovelorn performance was so convincing that fans of the film were certain that there was something going on between these two in real life. Add these suspicions to the fact that Bradley Cooper split from his partner of four years, Irina Shayk (with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter) last summer, and Lady Gaga broke up with her literal fiancé only a few months before, things seemed perfectly in line for this movie couple’s official debut. According to Lady Gaga, though, this was never even a consideration.

When Mother Monster sat down with Oprah Winfrey recently for the host’s Your Life in Focus Tour, she revealed that the whole mystery around her rumored romance with Bradley Cooper was just that—a mystery for fans to indulge in. “We did a really good job at fooling everyone,” she confessed. “We created that.”

While the actress and songwriter has opened up about these rumors already in the past, she seemed to finally put the issue to rest. Not everyone believed her when she told Elle Magazine that their steamy Oscars performance had nothing to do with real love—it came down to good rehearsals.

“I mean, we made a love story,” Lady Gaga explained at the time. “For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go through through the lens of the camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance.”

And as if her telling us time and time again still isn’t enough, maybe the fact that she’s locking lips with a new beau these days will finally seal the deal.