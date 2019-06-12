Um… Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Might Be Open to Dating—In the Future

So, like–where do we even begin with this one? In news that honestly has us holding on to our edges, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are open to dating in the future. As you probably know, since their Oscar-winning film, A Star is Born debuted last fall, Gaga and Cooper have been plagued with rumors about their relationship. Though they were both romantically linked to other people at the time, the internet was convinced they were having a secret affair on the down low. After all, the chemistry between the pair in the film and during their sultry Academy Awards performance was palpable.

Still, despite the rumors and the assumptions–both the songstress and actor/director have maintained that their friendship is strictly platonic. However, after The Fame songstress ended her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Christian Carino and Cooper’s model ex, Irina Shayk called it quits with him, the A Star is Born duo how found themselves in a very interesting situation.

We want to be very clear here. There is no evidence that Cooper or Gaga ever had any sort of romantic relationship. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Cooper and Shayk’s relationship was rocky pre ASIB. They revealed, “Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born.” Once the film and the media circus surrounding it was complete, “They tried to save the relationship, but it had changed.”

The media frenzy surrounding Gaga and Cooper’s chemistry also wasn’t helpful to anyone. An insider told People, “The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film]. He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time.”

So it was super apparent from ASIB that Cooper and Gaga have a connection, but the real part of this insider’s comment that we need to reflect on is “whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate.” Could this mean that the former costars are open to dating in the future? This source certainly seems to think so. Still, it could be very likely that after just coming out of long term relationships and having the media all in their business, that Gaga and Cooper have no desire to strum up anything romantic with one another.

After all, as Gaga explained, their steamy chemistry and performance was literally their job. They wanted people to believe they were Ally and Jackson, and they succeeded. That’s why they won all of the awards.

As Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel back in Feb. “Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”