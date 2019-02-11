Relive Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s Cutest Moments Before the Oscars

Scroll To See More Images

Their chemistry in A Star Is Born is unreal, but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s best moments have happened off-screen. Since their A Star Is Born press tour started in May 2018, Gaga and Cooper have been inseparable, both on and off the red carpet. They talk about each other endlessly in interviews, and whenever they are in the same room together (even if there are 99 other people there), all eyes are on them.

Now, we know that both Gaga and Cooper are in relationships. Gaga is engaged to agent Christian Carino, while Cooper has been dating model Irina Shayk—whom they share 1-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, with—since 2015. Still, there’s no denying that there’s chemistry between Gaga and Cooper. A Star Is Born wouldn’t have been a hit without it. Plus, there’s no faking the chemistry in their voices in “Shallow.”

In anticipation of the 2019 Oscars, where Gaga and Cooper are scheduled to perform their duet, we thought we would look back on their cutest from the A Star Is Born press tour. From the time Cooper performed with Gaga in Las Vegas in front of thousands of Little Monsters to her now-iconic quote about how Cooper was the one person of many who took a chance on her, Gaga and Cooper might not win Best Picture, but they’ve walked away with an incredible friendship. A star friendship is born.

When Bradley Was the One Person in a Room of 100 Who Believed in Gaga

Everyone has seen the “99 People in a Room” meme by now, in which Gaga talks about how there can be 100 people in a room and 99 who don’t believe in her, but she only needs one, and that person was Cooper. The quote, in which Gaga has said at several press conferences and premieres, has been memed to death, including at the 2019 Golden Globes in which host Sandra Oh parodied Gaga’s now-iconic saying. “It’s true!” Gaga said in response.

When Gaga Invited Bradley to Perform “Shallow” with Her in Vegas

Gaga surprised fans at her Las Vegas residency show, “Enigma,” by inviting Cooper to perform their A Star Is Born duet, “Shallow,” together in January 2019. Video of the performance shows Gaga welcoming Cooper with a big hug before she sits down at a piano to perform their duet. At one point, Gaga can be seen kneeling while holding Cooper’s hand as he belts the song à la Jackson Maine.

When Gaga Fixed Bradley’s Tie on a Red Carpet

For their first major red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018, where they screened A Star Is Born for the first time, Gaga fixed Coopers tie mid-red-carpet, and the moment was caught on camera. Photos of the costars show Gaga adjusting Cooper’s tie and brushing rain water off the shoulders of his suit jacket before they continued down the red carpet.

When Gaga Kissed Bradley on a Red Carpet

Anyone who has seen A Star Is Born knows that there are a lot of Cooper and Gaga make-out scenes. But the first time the singer kissed the actor on a red carpet was at the film’s premiere in London in September 2018. On the red carpet, Gave gave her costar and director a huge smooch as Cooper looked dreamily at the cameras.

When Bradley Took Gaga’s Makeup Off Her Face

Before she was officially cast in A Star Is Born, Gaga had to take a screen test with Cooper. For the screen test, Cooper asked Gaga to wear no makeup. Breaking his rules a little, Gaga decided on a no-makeup makeup look, hoping to fool Cooper. But the director saw through her tricks, and when they saw each other in person, Cooper look close at her face and took a makeup wipe to it, revealing that she was indeed wearing concealer. Gaga has retold the story at numerous press conferences. “He had a makeup wipe in his hand, and he put his hand on my face. And he went like this, “Gaga said, making a wiping motion. “And there was makeup on it. We had put just a little bit. And he said, ‘I want no makeup on your face.'”

Cooper also took off Gaga’s makeup a second time when the two shot a scene where Gaga’s character, Ally, was waking up and Cooper thought it was more realistic for her to wake up with no makeup. “He grabbed a wipe from Gaga’s makeup artist and asked if he could take the singer’s makeup off because Ally, as he explains in a detailed spiel, wouldn’t have gone to bed with it on,” The Washington Post reported.

When Gaga Rode on Bradley’s Motorcycle

Back in April 2016, two years before A Star Is Born premiered or even before anyone knew anything about it, Gaga was photographed riding on Cooper’s motorcycle. The paparazzi suspected they were dating, but lo and behold, they were actually just super-close costars who were getting to know each other.