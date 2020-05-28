Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s ‘Sour Candy’ Lyrics Have So Many Layers to Them

Scroll To See More Images

The song may be a jam, but Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” lyrics in English have so many layers to them. In case you missed it, Lady Gaga released her collaboration with BLACKPINK a day early on Thursday, May 28. The song, which is from Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica, is BLACKPINK’s first musical release since their 2019 EP, Kill this Love, and man, do the girls kill it.

The track, which is in both Korean and English, is about how Gaga and BLACKPINK’s members—Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé—are like “sour candy,” a.k.a. a little sweet and a little sour. “I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry,” one of the lyrics read.

In her verse, Gaga sings about how she’s more than meets the eye and how someone needs to “unwrap” to find out what she’s really like. “You want a real taste, at least I’m not a fake Come, come, unwrap me,” she sings. Of course, there are many interpretations to the lyrics of “Sour Candy.” As Gaga references later with the lyric “now I’m undressing,” words like “unwrap” in “Sour Candy” can mean the singers physically “unwrapping” themselves. The other interpretation is that BLACKPINK and Gaga have more layers than people know and if they took the time to get to know them, people find out those layers.

“I’m hard on the outside / But if you give me time / Then I could make time for your love / I’m hard on the outside / But if you see inside, inside, inside,” one of the lyrics reads.

Read the full lyrics to “Sour Candy” in English below.

[Intro: Jennie]

So-sour candy

(So-sour candy)

[Chorus: Jennie & Lisa]

I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 1: Rosé, Jisoo & Jennie & Lady Gaga]

Ask me to be nice and then I’ll do it extra mean

You will be embarrassed by the unexpected look

The one who wrapped me with the ideal words is you, you

If you wanna fix me, then let’s break up here and now

You keep your distance with just my looks

When I reveal things without hiding, you’ll scream

Uh-huh, uh-huh

(Oh, oh, oh-oh)

[Refrain: Lady Gaga]

I’m hard on the outside

But if you give me time

Then I could make time for your love

I’m hard on the outside

But if you see inside, inside, inside

[Verse 2: Lady Gaga]

I might be messed up, but I know what’s up

You want a real taste, at least I’m not a fake

Come, come, unwrap me

Come, come, unwrap me

I’ll show you what’s me

Close your eyes, don’t peek

Now I’m undressing

Unwrap sour candy

Come, come, unwrap me

Come, come, unwrap me

Come on, sour candy

(Oh, oh, oh-oh)

[Refrain: Lady Gaga]

I’m hard on the outside

But if you give me time

Then I could make time for your love

I’m hard on the outside

But if you see inside, inside, inside

[Chorus: Rosé & Lisa]

I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Outro: Lady Gaga]

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

Sour candy