Lady Gaga Beyonce Collaboration “Telephone” Released

Lady Gaga’s song “Telephone,” featuring Beyonce is now available for preview. The song was originally written for Britney Spears and it is pretty apparent. In addition to the lyrical content that is more Spears-esque than Gaga, Lady Gaga’s vocal strength is tamed and this level of voice digitalizing to beyond all human recognition is generally reserved for Britney Spears.

I don’t know why I fought fate earlier by shying away from Lady Gaga, but as soft as my soft spot is for Gaga, her new song leaves more to be desired. Meanwhile, we do have Lady Gaga’s cameo in Beyonce’s upcoming “Video Phone” music video to look forward to!