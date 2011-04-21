Lady Gaga Behind the Scenes, Alexander Wang for Home?

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Marchesa is getting in on the lower priced bridal collection premiering in September at Priscilla of Boston. (Harper’s Bazaar)

Gucci designed a limited edition bracelet to benefit Japan. It retails for $100 and is in stores now. (Gucci)

Prabal Gurung, Altuzarra, and Ohne Titel are all launching resort lines this coming season. So, those guys are about to get really, really tired. (WWD)

It seems like Jenna Lyons is just trying to get Fox News all riled up. The J.Crew Creative Director talks about letting her son pick out sparkly shoes for her every morning. I’m loving this woman more every day. (The Cut)

Alexander Wang is diversifying into the home category, slowly. In particular, “special desk accessories and little home lifestyle pieces that I’m working on for the store as well . . . like our own custom Moleskine notebooks and little table lighters and things like that. So that’s exciting,” the designer told W.

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @BarneysNY Decked Out: The BARNEYS NY VIPS Accessorize for Spring… http://bit.ly/ikkGew These are way fun.

RT @kristingallegos jessie spano on speed episode changed my life 16 minutes ago Favorite Retweet Reply heh, it was totally caffeine pills and not speed. #overreactor

RT @AJMukamal Dont you mean PS11? @Bagsnob ? RT @thecoveteur: The one & only @proenzaschouler PS2. We pray this isnt a dream http://yfrog.com/h3ospnj Burn?

RT @IamMademoiselle Hot sunny day in the Cotswolds. Leaving it all behind for Newcastle tomorrow. Going to see my mother who married a geordie lad. Way-aye. Is that in English?

RT @Terry_World Photo: Me and Lady Gaga at the end of the Bazaar shoot. http://tumblr.com/xzg27icmlm Love.it.

RT @Brian_Atwood Forever a queen of French fashion! Carine Roitfeld,having tea at the Wolseley, with Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi: http://twitpic.com/4nlev1 Gorg.

