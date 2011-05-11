Lady Gaga & Behati Prinsloo Get Scary For Summer Covers

The summer magazine covers keep rolling in, and two that were released today are a little, well, frighteningor at least they attempt to be.

For the Asian issue of V magazinewhich took over a year to createglobal pop icon Lady Gaga dons a Bollywood-inspired bedazzled face mask, shot by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. I’m feeling the dark, moody makeup, but her snarl paired with that gigantic nose ring make her look kind of scary, no?

On the other hand, the super cute Behati Prinsloo had her face painted with a punky, Misfits-esque skull for the Summer 2011 “Hedonist Issue” of i-D. Shot by Matt Jones, Behati’s is by far my favorite of the magazine’s six covers, and even though she is made up to look like a monster, she looks much more adorable than she does threatening.

Which of the scary cover shots do you prefer?