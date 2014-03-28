Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! See a New Photo of the Star Before She Was Famous

While it may seem like Lady Gaga and everything she embodies—theatrical weirdness, painfully high heels, and floor-length wigs—have been in the pop culture sphere for literally ever, but in fact Gaga (neé Stefani Germanotta) is still little more than a budding flower. The star whose wisdom seems to surpass her age is only celebrating her 28th birthday today.

There’s no shortage of old photos of Gaga when she was still Stefani, but recently the pop star herself shared an as-yet unseen photo of a younger Gaga with the following caption: “A stranger took this picture of me in 2008 on the LES in NY, before I was ever a star.” He snapped the photo on August 21, 2008, less than six short years ago. Check it out:

She and her team found that stranger photographer who randomly snapped a photo of her, and used his image in the posters for her upcoming Roseland Ballroom shows. The caption, which we assume is what Gaga told the photographer: “I am Lady Gaga, a singer/songwriter. You’re doing to know me one day.”

We wish Gaga nothing but the happiest 28th birthday, and many more! Click through the gallery above to see more of the looks Gaga has served since she became famous.