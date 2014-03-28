Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! See a New Photo of the Star Before She Was Famous

While it may seem like Lady Gaga and everything she embodies—theatrical weirdness, painfully high heels, and floor-length wigs—have been in the pop culture sphere for literally ever, but in fact Gaga (neé Stefani Germanotta) is still little more than a budding flower. The star whose wisdom seems to surpass her age is only celebrating her 28th birthday today.
There’s no shortage of old photos of Gaga when she was still Stefani, but recently the pop star herself shared an as-yet unseen photo of a younger Gaga with the following caption: “A stranger took this picture of me in 2008 on the LES in NY, before I was ever a star.” He snapped the photo on August 21, 2008, less than six short years ago. Check it out:
She and her team found that stranger photographer who randomly snapped a photo of her, and used his image in the posters for her upcoming Roseland Ballroom shows. The caption, which we assume is what Gaga told the photographer: “I am Lady Gaga, a singer/songwriter. You’re doing to know me one day.”
We wish Gaga nothing but the happiest 28th birthday, and many more! Click through the gallery above to see more of the looks Gaga has served since she became famous.
Dressed all in red, her platforms add an extra ten inches, at least. (We wonder if she brought the matching red Coleman cooler with her, too). (Getty)
Gaga attends a MTV Video Music Aid Japan charity event in tights and stud-covered floating booties that seem to be impossible to walk in. (Getty)
Just hanging out in London wearing the Mona Lisa and patent leather stripper shoes. (Getty)
Striking a pose in London in turquoise heels. (Getty)
Do these shoes come with their own walking assistant? Because they should. (Getty)
Gaga wore these to a taping of "Good Morning America," as you do. (Getty)
Gaga goes for a Versaille-inspired get up in Alexander McQueen's famous armadillo heels. (Getty)
Having a very Edward Gagahands moment in pearl-embellished heels. (Getty)
Going for a "dotty grandmother" vibe in purple platforms. (Getty)
Sorry, but we had to: Here's Gaga's meat booties. (Getty)
This may just be the literal definition of "camel toe." (Getty)
Well what shoes would you wear to match your giant seashell umbrella, hmm? (Getty)
Strappy sandals are the way to go on cobblestone streets (said no one ever). (Getty)
We're not quite sure what the process of getting from sitting down to standing up in these heels is, but we'd definitely like to see it attempted. (Getty)
It's not at all surprising that she'd want to go barefoot sometimes, right? (Getty)
