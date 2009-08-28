Lady Gaga Bares All in V Magazine

First we found a blood sucking bare boned gaga on the cover of Out, and now she’s gone neon nude for V magazine. There’s absolutely no way you could miss this hot pink and yellow issue of V when it hits newsstands on Monday, especially with the cover promo they are putting out. See those electric blue and hot pink shades Gaga is sporting? You too can sport those shades by simply pulling them off the cover of the issue and sticking them directly on your face.

Stephan Gan, editor of V, described the inspiration for the glasses, “Growing up as a kid obsessed with new wave, I would cut up paper sunglasses and put them onto celebs’ faces on magazine covers. These plastic peel-on and peel-off glasses come in pink and blue and are actually based on the Marc Jacobs ones that came down the runway!” Pretty awesome huh?

We’re not so sure if we are as excited for the inside spread. One too many nude photos might have turned us off. The fluff covering Lady’s lady parts isn’t exactly the kind of sexy we expected from V. What do you think about her latest spread?