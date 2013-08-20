Lady Gaga’s High-Fashion Tour: Pop Star Wears Balmain Twice In One Day

Lady Gaga is taking New York City by very stylish storm, hitting every media outlet from “Good Morning America” to the “Howard Stern Show” and everything in between. Yesterday morning she stepped out to speak on “The Morning Mash Up Live” on SiriusXM radio, and for the occasion she wore not one but two head-to-toe looks from Balmain’s Fall 2013 collection.

When she arrived to the studio, she was wearing a deep-plunging black leather blouse with a royal purple leather skirt, offset by a thick gold belt at her waist. When she left the radio station to head to her next engagement, she had changed clothes, but kept the same belt to complement her black-and-white ensemble.

It must be a nice life, to wear two different Balmain outfits all before 10 a.m. Which of Gaga’s looks do you like best? Vote in the poll below!