Lady Gaga Wears a Head-to-Toe Look From Alexander Wang’s First Balenciaga Line

Meghan Blalock
by
Lady Gaga Greets Fans Outside Her Hotel

Photo via Fame Flynet

Remember back in February when Alexander Wang made his Paris runway debut as the new creative director of Balenciaga? His black-and-white collection, which was met with fairly positive reviews among the fashion crowd, is still a hit with at least one star: Lady Gaga, who stepped out of Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont this weekend wearing a head-to-toe look from the line.

Gaga wore a turtleneck in the collection’s heavily-used crackle pattern, which she paired with a pair of black peplum pants—just how the look walked down the runway initially. She did change it up a bit, wearing two different shoes—one black pump, one in snakeskin—both from the collection.

alexander wang balecniaga crackle

The look is definitely tame by Lady Gaga standards, but it’s also chic and avant-garde enough to satisfy her penchant for fashion’s most out-there creations.

On that note, take a look at Gaga’s just-released video for her most recent single “Applause,” directed by fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh.

