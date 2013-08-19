Lady Gaga Wears a Head-to-Toe Look From Alexander Wang’s First Balenciaga Line

Remember back in February when Alexander Wang made his Paris runway debut as the new creative director of Balenciaga? His black-and-white collection, which was met with fairly positive reviews among the fashion crowd, is still a hit with at least one star: Lady Gaga, who stepped out of Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont this weekend wearing a head-to-toe look from the line.

Gaga wore a turtleneck in the collection’s heavily-used crackle pattern, which she paired with a pair of black peplum pants—just how the look walked down the runway initially. She did change it up a bit, wearing two different shoes—one black pump, one in snakeskin—both from the collection.

The look is definitely tame by Lady Gaga standards, but it’s also chic and avant-garde enough to satisfy her penchant for fashion’s most out-there creations.

On that note, take a look at Gaga’s just-released video for her most recent single “Applause,” directed by fashion photographers Inez & Vinoodh.