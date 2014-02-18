Links to Click: Lady Gaga’s Charity Auction, Leighton Meester’s Secret Wedding, More

Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1. Want to own one of the pieces worn by Lady Gaga on the March cover of Harper’s Bazaar? Now you can! Starting today, eBay will offer up pieces from the cover shoot to benefit her charity, Born This Way Foundation. [eBay]

2. Surprise! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody got married in a secret ceremony this month, nearly a year after they began dating. [Us Weekly]

3. From pink hair to blue graphic eye makeup, you need to see these bizarre beauty looks from London Fashion Week Fall 2014. [Beauty High]

4. Oops! Watch stage and screen legend Elaine Stritch drop an uncensored F-bomb during a live Today Show appearance. [Us Weekly]

5. Christie Brinkley kills it yet AGAIN at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition party. [Huffington Post]

6. Um, okay: A woman was arrested because she didn’t return a VHS copy of “Monster-in-Law” nine years ago. [E! News]

7. These iPod speakers are redefining the term cute and functional. [The Vivant]

8. It’s National Drink Wine Day! Celebrate with these wine-infused beauty products and spa treatments. [Daily Makeover]