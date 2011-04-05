Lady Gaga as Carrie Bradshaw? Karlie Kloss for Dior

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Karlie Kloss is not replacing Natalie Portman, but she is joining her in the Dior fragrance ad game. Karlie is the face of “Addict to Life.” She looks pretty, obviously. (Fashion Copious)

Jane Birkin is auctioning off a Birkin on ebay for Japan relief. Who better to get a Birkin from? (Vogue)

See Charlotte Ronsons, Vena Cavas, and Costello Tagliapietras Uniqlo Collections (The Cut)

Pat Field is designing sexy, downtown Kotex maxi pads. So there’s that. (NYDN)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @ladygaga Just turned in my first memorandum as a columnist to my editor at V Magazine! How fabulous. Feel like the punk piss-off Carrie Bradshaw. Ah-mazing.

RT @derekblasberg Derek Blasberg I, for one, think that James Marsden should be more famous. Could it have anything to do with that face?

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Dree and some massai warriors ! http://twitpic.com/4hc00e She looks happy!

RT @CFDA Seriously…. RT @MelissaShoes: okay who is building the arc? In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s never not going to rain in NYC apparently.

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH

Rumi Neely is THE go to girl for campaign videos. Check her in this latest one for Mercury Duo.