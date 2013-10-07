Lady Gaga Gets Naked For ARTPOP Album Cover, Enlists The Help Of Jeff Koons

How fitting that Lady Gaga‘s cover for her new album “ARTPOP” fuses her avant-garde approach to pop music, and—you guessed it!—the world of contemporary art.

The 27-year-old took to her preferred medium, Twitter, to release the image for her third studio album, which was created in partnership with American art legend Jeff Koons. “FULL ARTPOP ALBUM COVER. ‘One second I’m a Koons, then suddenly the Koons is me!’ #ApplauseJeffKoons,” read the caption, which quotes lyrics from her the album’s first single, “Applause.”

The “Applause” singer was baring it all long before Miley Cyrus even knew the definition of twerking, so we’re hardly surprised she opted to go sans clothing for the cover. In line with Koons’ signature style, Gaga looks three dimensional, and is shown cupping her breasts. Images of Botticelli’s famous work “Birth of Venus” encircle Gaga, and there’s a giant blue ball between her legs, likely implying she views this album as her child.

Indeed, the pop star was anxious about sharing her album cover with the world, tweeting today: “I’m nervous and excited to share something that’s such a piece of my heart,” “Something I cherish deeply. A real depiction of my mind through his.”

Full of surprises, Gaga told her Twitter following of over 40 million, “The center image of me is a new Jeff Koons sculpture to be exhibited Nov.10 at the artRAVE ARTPOp’s release party!” And to further tout the artist’s work, she added: “Please welcome Jeff Koons into our family and shower him with love for the talents he has shared with us. A pure and genuine collaborator.”

While Miley Cyrus has received plenty of flak for her hyper-sexualized music videos and photos, most recently coming from musical icons Annie Lennox and Sinead O’Connor, we’re going to guess they won’t be attacking Gaga anytime soon. Unlike Miley Cyrus’ scantily clad MTV Video Music Awards performance, as well as her “Wrecking Ball” video, and the verging on pornographic photos published on Terry Richardson‘s blog last week—Gaga’s album cover has a clear artistic integrity to it (or at least is packaged as if it does), which Cyrus’ seemingly lacks.

Regardless, it seems all pop stars, including Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears, got the memo that today, less is definitely more. Share your insights and tell us what you think about Lady Gaga‘s third album cover.