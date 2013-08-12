Listen: Lady Gaga Debuts Her New Song ‘Applause’

Despite initial reports that Lady Gaga’s first single “Applause” from her album ARTPOP wouldn’t be released until August 19, it debuted on Boston’s Kiss 108 radio today. It’s not technically a leak, as Gaga herself took to Twitter to exclaim, “I’m on the radio I can’t believe it! It feels like the first time! Thank you so much for your *applause,* we are so happy you love it!”
MORE: See The Cover Art For Lady Gaga’s Single “Applause”
As was the case when Gaga’s song “Burqa” leaked last week, we can’t stop listening to this poppy, catchy track. Gaga draws a lot of criticism for her generally over-the-top approach to fashion, performance, and pretty much everything, but one thing’s for sure: she and her team of producers know how to make a contagious beat and melody that’s sure to stay in your head (and make it bop) for weeks to come.
MORE: Lady Gaga Walks Naked Through Woods For Art Film
Listen to the clap-worthy tune above, and determine for yourself how it stacks against the pop star’s major songs from the past, like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face.”