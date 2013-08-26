Links to Click: 30 Cultural Things To Do This Fall, A Fashion Analysis of Lady Gaga’s ‘Applause,’ More

Take a late-afternoon break to see what’s worth reading on the great world wide web!

1. Lady Gaga’s “Applause” video has been out for a week now, and people are still trying to figure out what the hell it’s about. [Buzzfeed]

2. 50 major retailers shared their must-have pieces for Fall, and some of them might surprise you! [The Cut]

3. Speaking of Fall, here are 30 cultural things to do, eat, see, and listen to. [The Vivant]

4. With the release of its September issue, Vogue editors share their top 45 favorite “Vogue-stagrams.” [Vogue]

5. Last night’s VMAs brought some interesting beauty moments. Here’s the rundown of the must-see looks. [Beauty High]

6. Praises be! Eminem will release “The Marshall Mathers LP Pt. 2” on November 5, dropping its debut single “Berzerk” tomorrow. [StyleCaster Inbox]

7. Need a makeover but kind of scared to do it? Here are 7 subtle makeover styles perfect for commitment-phobes. [Daily Makeover]

8. Why are some women successful and others not so much? Here’s a list of things the queen bees do differently. [HuffPo]