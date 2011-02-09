Lady Gaga and Anderson Cooper Get Kicked Out Of Her Old Apt.

Anderson Cooper interviewed Lady Gaga for a 60 Minutes special, which was someone at CBS’s genius idea Morley Safer just wouldn’t have had the same affect.

In the teaser clip below, the chick who lives in Gaga’s old NYC apartment now says “I’d rather not” when Gaga asks if she and Cooper could come in. Like what, who doesn’t let Lady Gaga in? After that bit of a slight, Gaga goes through the first song she ever wrote tucked in a box of little pink mementos with Anderson. It’s sweet.

Cooper told the Insider via MTV news, “What’s great about 60 Minutes is you spend a lot of time with the person you’re profiling. So to be able to spend a couple weekends with her in various places over the course of several months, it’s really cool.”

I kind of want to hang out with both of them. The special airs this Sunday at 7PM ET on CBS.