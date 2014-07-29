Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to Debut Jazz Album in September

They might seem like an unlikely pair, but Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga seem to be charmingly simpatico: They recorded a song together on Bennett’s 2011 album “Duets II” and now they’ve just announced their upcoming album “Cheek to Cheek” is set for a September 23 release.

The legendary crooner, 87, and 28-year-old pop superstar made the announcement on the “Today” show (after the arrived in a Rolls Royce, we might add) and couldn’t stop singing each other’s praises—literally.

“I love the way she sings,” Bennett told “Today” host Carson Daly of Gaga, while Gaga echoed the sentiment telling co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, “The collaboration has just been so wonderful. It’s so natural singing with Tony.”

It seems Gaga was so enamored with their collaboration she wanted to commemorate it permanently in the form of a tattoo, which she revealed on the morning show.

“I asked Tony to sketch a trumpet for me, and he decided to sketch Miles Davis’ trumpet — an iconic trumpet. I decided to get a tattoo ’cause I loved it so much,” she revealed.

Viewers got a small peek at the material found on “Cheek to Cheek”—a clip from Gaga and Tony recording the Cole Porter classic “Anything Goes” (which is available on iTunes now), and the album will feature a number of other jazz standards such as “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” “Sophisticated Lady,” “Lush Life” and more.

Head over to ‘Today’ and watch the full interview with the two artists, who—it should be noted—have 22 Grammy Awards between them!