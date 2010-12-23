Lady Gaga 2010: The Year In Fashion

If one woman makes it her life’s work to get photographed in outrageous ensembles, the least we can do is put together a decent retrospective of those looks. We love Lady Gaga for all of her beautiful insanity, her penchant for fishnets and eschewing pants, and for giving us something to write about on slow news days.

The Lady‘s had quite a year: The Telephone video, Grammy awards, and she was just named the Most Charitable Star of 2010 by DoSomething.org. Thank you Gaga, this is for you…