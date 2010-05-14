Lady Dior And Marion Cotillard Land In Shanghai – Director David Lynch Talks Memory

They say three times a charm and Dior is putting that to the collaboration test. The luxury label is putting the talents of Marion Cotillard to good use. Dior is onto the third episode of its online Lady Dior handbag saga and has taken the French actress to the Far East on location.

Directed by murky-sexy director David Lynch, the short film is a love story full of mystery. “Its about memory,” Lynch told WWD of the 12-minute movie. “And then, when you remember, its different.”

We feel that way sometimes too after downing champers or more ribald dosings of absinthe (which is gloriously legal in New York), but we suspect that’s not what the director is talking about.

Filmed in Shanghai’s Pearl Tower, the film is perfectly timed with the city’s big moment the World Expo is currently in situ and is slated to premiere at Dior’s Cruise collection slated for this Saturday (not to be outdone by Chanel’s recent Cruise runway in flashy Saint Tropez).

For her part, movie star Cotillard was wowed by the location. It is pretty amazing because, when you are on top of it and you walk on this glass floor, you see the whole city under your feet, she told the news site of the Pearl Tower.

You may need a jet plane to make it to the worldwide premiere tomorrow, but we have a sneak peek of the film above. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments!

