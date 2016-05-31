StyleCaster
Share

You Missed One Chic-as-Hell Royal Wedding over the Weekend

What's hot
StyleCaster

You Missed One Chic-as-Hell Royal Wedding over the Weekend

by
lady-charlotte-wellesley wedding

Getty Images

While you were busy drinking rosé over the weekend, you missed a chic-as-hell royal wedding in Spain where the bride, a descendant of Queen Victoria, paired a structured, off-the-shoulder Emilia Wickstead gown with a polka-dot veil.

Lady Charlotte Wellesley (her mom is Princess Antonia, Duchess of Wellington) tied the knot with financier and philanthropist Alejandro Santo Domingo in Íllora, Spain, just north of Granada. The bride’s dad, the ninth Duke of Wellington—whose ancestor defeated Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815, NBD!—helped her negotiate her long train and cathedral-length veil as they walked into the church.

Just look at that dress:

Lady Charlotte Wellesley and Alejandro Santo Domingo Wedding in Granada

Getty Images

No, Kate and William weren’t there, but the 200-strong guest list still included a few recognizable faces, such as Moda Operandi founder and fashion girl Lauren Santo Domingo who attended with her husband, the groom’s brother. Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles was also there, as was Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I and singer James Blunt, who is married to the bride’s cousin Sofia Wellesley.

MORE: 19 Metallic Bridesmaid Dresses You’ll Actually Want to Wear

Lady Charlotte Wellesley and Alejandro Santo Domingo Wedding in Granada

Getty Images

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share