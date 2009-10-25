Laduree Collaborations Continue with Marni

First there was Christian Louboutin for Ladurée, and then there was Marni.

The Italian luxury brand is teaming up with famed French patisserie, Ladurée to create their own version of a limited edition macaroon box.

Marni’s Creative Director, Consuelo Castiglioni, used polka dots and flowers–two of her favorite motifs–to design the dessert boxes. Ladurée’s pastry chef, Phillipe Andrieu, then took inspiration from Castiglioni’s design to have the macaroons appear dipped in gold on the outside, double-decker chocolate layers on the inside. Savoreux!

The macaroons will be available for purchase, starting at $18 at all Ladurée locations from December 1, (just in time for the holidays) for a limited time only. Just think, your very own Marni collectible at under $20…so what if you can eat it?

You say edible, we say ideal Christmas gift.