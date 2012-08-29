Ladies in Red Election Style-Off: Ann Romney vs. Michelle Obama

Election season is heating up — which obviously means a lot of things, such as the fate of the good old US of A. But for the fashion obsessed, it’s a great time to observe the style of each potential First Lady, and ultimately make your final decision about who to vote for based on that. (Okay, so maybe that’s a little extreme, but the style of the woman who will represent our country is not something to mess around with.)

Last night, Ann Romney gave a speech at the Republican National Convention where she basically praised her hubby, presidential candidate Mitt Romney, and tried to make the ladies in the room love her as much as they love Michelle Obama. She attempted this feat in a red pseudo-sailor dress by Oscar De La Renta that we actually think looked quite chic (not to mention flattering).

This got us thinking about some of the Divine Miss Obama’s red dress choices, like the Narciso Rodriguez dress she donned back on election night when her husband Barack Obama was sworn into office. The silk chiffon and satin dress made worldwide headlines and sealed Michelle’s fate as a fashion icon.

So, tell us: Which ensemble do you like better? While we’re swaying towards Michelle, we have to see that we adored Ann’s subtle glamour and think the dress was versatile and chic. Vote below!