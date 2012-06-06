Sorry, Ladies: Liam Hemsworth Proposed To Miley Cyrus

We’re sure all of you haters will have a lot to say about this one. Crop top and Salvia aficionado Miley Cyrus is engaged to her hunky on-and-off boyfriend of three years, Liam Hemsworth. The pair met on the set of the 2009 film The Last Song, proving that something worthwhile can actually come out of a Nicholas Sparks novel.

Apparently, Hemsworth proposed with a 3.5 karat Neil Lane rock, which means that he’s wasted no time and isn’t afraid to dip into that Hunger Games backend he’ll be raking in for the rest of his life.

Since Miley is 19 and Liam is 22, we understand why naysayers may frown upon this union and dismiss it as mere Hollywood tomfoolery. However, this couple seems totally removed from the media machine, and despite what every jealous girl wants to believe, totally in love.

Look, when you know — you just know. Congratulations, you two! We’ll celebrate today with a Bob Marley cake (gluten free, of course).