Lactose Intolerance Made Easier: 3 Delicious Recipes Without Milk

Finding out that you’re lactose intolerant can feel like a burden at first. What are you supposed to eat? Does that mean kissing your favorite foods goodbye? Not necessarily. You’ll be happy to know that many recipes typically calling for dairy milk work just as well with lactose-free substitutions. We’ve armed you with three recipes so delicious, you’ll be satisfied, smiling, and asking, “Milk, who?”



Breakfast: Berry Banana Smoothie

This delicious smoothie is not only lactose intolerant friendly, it’s vegan and gluten-free as well!

Tools: Blender

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana, sliced

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 cup original almond milk (rice or soy milk works as well)

1 tablespoon flaxseed

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional, but we say go for it.)

1/2 cup fresh or frozen spinach (you won’t taste it at all, but you’ll reap the nutritious benefits!)

Directions:

Put all of the ingredients into a blender, then blend until smooth. Add ice until your smoothie reaches the consistency you prefer.



[godairyfree.org]

Lunch or Dinner: Thai Green Curry with Beef





This Thai green curry is comforting and spicy, and the beef can be substituted with chicken, fish, pork, or extra veggies.

Ingredients:

1 pound of thinly sliced beef

3 tablespoons green curry paste (you can buy the paste in stores, or learn how to make your own here.)

2 1/2 cups coconut milk

5 small fresh Thai eggplants, quartered

2-3 fresh red spur chilies, sliced diagonally

2 kaffir lime leaves, torn

1/4 cup sweet basil leaf (optional, but we like it)

1 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce

1 1/2 teaspoon palm sugar

1 tablespoon cooking oil (use either corn, safflower or peanut oil, not olive oil)

Sweet basil leaves and red chili slices to garnish

Directions:

Slice the beef into thin pieces, about 3 cm thick. Sauté the green curry paste in oil over medium heat until fragrant, reduce the heat, gradually add 1 1/2 cups of the coconut milk a little at a time, stir until a film of green oil surfaces. Add the beef and kaffir lime leaves and continue cooking for 3 minutes until fragrant and the beef is cooked through. Transfer to a pot, place over medium heat and cook until boiling. Add the remaining coconut milk, and season with palm sugar and fish sauce. When the mixture comes back to a boil, add the eggplants. Cook until the eggplants are done, sprinkle sweet basil leaves and red chilies over, then turn off the heat. Serve with jasmine rice, and garnish with sweet basil leaves and red chillies

*If you have trouble finding an ingredient, you can order it online here

[TempleofThai]

Dessert: Pastel De Tres Leches

If you speak even a little bit of Spanish, you’ve probably already balked at the title of this dessert. In English, “tres leches” means three milks (which, for someone who’s lactose intolerant, translates into very, very sick.) Lucky for us lactose-free foodies, our friend and pastry chef Jessica Entzel came up with the following version.

Tools: Cooking torch, mixer

Ingredients for the cake:

9 large eggs, separated

3 cups granulated sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 cup soy milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

zest of 3 limes

Ingredients for the meringue topping:

3 egg whites, sugar

Directions