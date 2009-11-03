StyleCaster
Lacoste Collaborates with Campanas for Special Edition Panatal Croc Polo

Leandra
by

Brazilian furniture designers Fernando and Humberto Campanas, notorious for their grungy, derelicte-inspired style, have collaborated with preppy clothing company Lacoste to create a limited edition series of polo shirts. The polos include eight embroidered alligators clustered together on the crest of the shirt, paying homage to the ever-famous Lacoste emblem and the “alligator chair” by the Campanas brothers.

If you’re into the limited edition, special collaboration, only-available-to-a-select-few thing, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are only 20,000 multi-alligator-clad polos in the world.

Make that 19,996. I picked up four (for my brothers, naturally) at the only boutique aside from Lacoste selling the shirt; the one and only, Colette.

If that’s still not exclusive enough for you…

image

There are only 125 like this in the entire world. You’ll have to dish out $1,290 to call it your own, but if exclusivity is your thing, we won’t stop you.

And if that’s still not enough, though we’d rather spend $7,000 on, say, the down payment for a new apartment…

image

Only 24 like this exist.

Thanksgiving is only weeks away which means holiday shopping starts…yesterday. Get a special edition polo for your special edition man (corny punch line not included).

8-alligator polos available for $165 each, at lacoste.com.

