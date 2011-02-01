Lacee Swan’s New Graphic Tees, Are Models The New Rockstars?

Today Brooklyn based designer Lacee Swan visited the StyleCaster studio to give us a first look at her upcoming collection of t-shirts inspired by our favorite runway models. Picking models she considered to be strong role models, Swan selected Lara Stone, Karlie Kloss, Dree Hemingway, Ranya Mordanova, Daisy Lowe and Alexa Chung to draw and print for her Model Series. Swan also shared three select drawings from her upcoming DJ Girl Series: Harley Viera Newton, Leigh Lezark, and Becka Diamond.

The shirts are printed on 100% sheer cotton jersey and retail for $42 a piece. Scroll through the images above to check out the full collection!

Swan has also dabbled into the world of personalized stationary called Custom Love. Working from your selected inspiration and personal memorabilia, Swan creates a wholly unique drawing and watercolor catered to your interests and special occasion. These images can in turn be printed on a variety of stationary cards and postcards. Pretty cute idea for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day!