It’s all about transitioning for me right now. I spent the weekend cleaning out my closet and preparing to make my drop off at Housing Works. If you live in New York City, you should make a trip over to the 23rd Street location this weekend. I’m getting rid of everything in my closet and I always donate to Housing Works because all of the proceeds raised through my donation helps homeless men, women and children living with HIV and AIDS in New York City.

Once I’ve cleaned house, it’s time to stock up again. I’ve been staring at my sad collection of shoes -what’s left of it after my donation- and I am desperate for something new. I love the hybrid feeling of these lace-up shoes. The peep toe feels fresh and they manage to be sexy and masculine at the same time. I’m the queen of posting black shoes but these are a must-have for me so I couldn’t resist sharing them with you. I’m on a tight budget so the Christian Louboutin pair are a little too expensive for me but the Oak ones above are in my ballpark. I like the wedge and dip in the ankle. What do you think?

Jeffrey Campbell, $110, at bluefly.com; Ann Demeulemeester, $925, at saksfifthavenue.com; Aldo, $140, at aldoshoes.com.

Christian Louboutin, $1,195, at neimanmarcus.com; Givenchy, $795, at shopbop.com; Opening Ceremony, $403, at lagarconne.com.