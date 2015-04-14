Lace-Up Tops and Dresses are Everywhere: Here’s Where to Get One (Or Three)

When you spend as much time browsing the new arrivals section of online stores as we do, you start spotting trends early. Right now, the one thing we’re seeing land in just about all of the best e-boutiques is the lace-up top and dress–styles with a plunging neckline, closed by a laced-up fabric.

Yes, there are expensive designer names chaperoning in the trend for Spring–including Chloé and Givenchy–but cheap and cheerful high street brands are doing it too. Lace-up tops and dresses have started arriving for Spring at Zara, Pixie Market, ASOS, Topshop, Forever 21, and more of your (and our!) favorite budget brands. Want in on the look? Click through our roundup of 15 lace-up styles you can shop online now.