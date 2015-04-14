StyleCaster
Lace-Up Tops and Dresses are Everywhere: Here’s Where to Get One (Or Three)

by
When you spend as much time browsing the new arrivals section of online stores as we do, you start spotting trends early. Right now, the one thing we’re seeing land in just about all of the best e-boutiques is the lace-up top and dress–styles with a plunging neckline, closed by a laced-up fabric.

Yes, there are expensive designer names chaperoning in the trend for Spring–including Chloé and Givenchy–but cheap and cheerful high street brands are doing it too. Lace-up tops and dresses have started arriving for Spring at Zara, Pixie Market, ASOS, Topshop, Forever 21, and more of your (and our!) favorite budget brands. Want in on the look? Click through our roundup of 15 lace-up styles you can shop online now.

1 of 15

Motel Swing Dress, $76; at ASOS

Denim Lace up Tunic, $62; at Pixie Market

See by Chloé Lace-Up Front Top, $295; at Stylebop

Eyelet Gathered Print Dress, $99.90; at Zara

Tie-Neck Dress, $59.90; at Zara

IRO Oltane Sheer Dotted Lace-Up Top, $350; at Cusp by Neiman Marcus

525 America Rope Lace Up Top, $108; at Boutique to You

Chloé Lace-Up Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, $650; at Luisa Via Roma

Tassel Fringe Crochet Tank, $17.90; at Forever 21

Reformation Sandy Dress, $118; at Reformation

Givenchy Interwoven Lace-up Front Bodysuit, $1,650; at Lane Crawford

Lace-Up Shirt, $138; at Splendid

Altuzarra Fringe-Waist Lace-Up Dress, $1,750; at Barneys

Moto Black Denim Lace-Up Dress $75; at Topshop

Stylestalker Love Machine Lace Dress With Lace Up, $208; at ASOS

